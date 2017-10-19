Victims Of Edgewood Business Shooting Described As Family By Co-Workers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re now learning from families and survivors of Wednesday’s deadly shooting at an Edgewood granite business just how tight knit all the victims were.

Those working at Advanced Granite Solutions considered themselves like family, and they’re now grieving the loss of three brothers.

WJZ’s George Solis obtained pictures of the three men police say were shot and killed by their embattled co-worker, Radee Prince.

The men, Oscar Hidalgo, Enis Mrvoljak, and Bayarsaikhan Tudev, had all worked together at Advanced Granite Solutions for years.

They are described as men who enjoyed their work and shared many laughs. One survivor said Mrvoljak was like a father to him.

Romero and Mrvoljak were both living in Maryland, while Tudev was commuting to work from Virginia.

The other two victims of Wednesday’s shooting remain in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting say those two men were shot near their heads.

A family member of one of the men says doctors have been checking the vitals of both men on the hour.

The sister of one of the victim’s says her brother has developed a fever and has been in and out of consciousness.

Family members are staying at their sides for as long as they’re allowed to be.

Click here for the donation page set up for the victims.

