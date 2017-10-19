WJZ LATEST | Edgewood shooting suspect, Radee Prince, arraigned in Delaware, bail set at $2.1 million | Prince will face murder, attempted murder charges in Maryland | 2 survivors still in critical condition

Local Girl Scouts Troop Leader Arrested On Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested the leader of a Girls Scouts of Central Maryland troop on child porn charges.

Stacy Mizrahi faces four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Maryland State Police began investigating in August, when their Computer Crimes Unit found child porn being distributed from a Maryland residence.

Authorities got a search warrant for the home, and during their search, they report finding multiple images and videos of child pornography on a computer.

Mizrahi was arrested, and police later found that he is the leader of Girl Scouts Troop #715, along with two other women.

Police have not found any evidence at this time that any crimes have been committed involving the children he had contact with.

Investigators ask anyone with information that may be relevant to this case to call the MDS-Kids hotline at 800-637-5437.

