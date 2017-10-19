WJZ LATEST | Edgewood shooting suspect, Radee Prince, arraigned in Delaware, bail set at $2.1 million | Prince will face murder, attempted murder charges in Maryland | 2 survivors still in critical condition

State Sen. Jim Brochin To Run For Baltimore County Executive

Filed Under: Baltimore County, Jim Brochin

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Democratic State Senator Jim Brochin is set to announce his candidacy for Baltimore County Executive Thursday evening. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. 

Brochin says he wants citizen interests to win out over development interests.

This is why the Democrat will be announcing his campaign at Towson Manor Park. A few years ago, the community park was once an area that was almost replaced by a fire station. This was necessary because the county government was selling off the old one for private development.

Later, the county put the new fire station somewhere else. But, the old station is still set to be sold.

Brochin becomes the second candidate in the June 26th Democratic primary. He joins former state Delegate Johnny Olszewski Jr. of Dundalk. County Councilwoman Vicki Almond of Reistertown is expected to launch her campaign on November 1st.

The Republican Primary has two candidates including Delegate Pat McDonough and state Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer. Redmer is backed by Governor Larry Hogan.

Brochin’s campaign announcement is expected to start at 5 p.m..

 

