Chief Judge Accused Of Having A Series Of “Persistently Disrespectful And Unprofessional Interactions With A Public Defender”

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A state panel on judicial discipline has recommended that Baltimore’s Chief Judge Alfred Nance be removed from his position and not be permitted to serve as a judge in any jurisdiction in the state. That’s according to our media partners at the The Baltimore Sun.

The recommendation is the strongest possible sanction. The Commission on Judicial Disabilities held a multi-day hearing on allegations in which they found by a unanimous vote he had committed “sanctionable conduct.” The panel referred their recommendations to the Court of Appeals, which has the final say.

The 69-year-old judge was accused of having a series of “persistently disrespectful and unprofessional” interactions with a public defender. It’s the third time the Commissioner has publicly moved to discipline Nance.

The panel also found that Nance made comments in two cases that were “undignified, condescending, and unprofessional.” They called his “facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language” were “gratuitous, insensitive, inflammatory, and relentless.”

Charges from two other cases were dismissed due to lack of proof.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook