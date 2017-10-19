WJZ LATEST | Edgewood shooting suspect, Radee Prince, arraigned in Delaware, bail set at $2.1 million | Prince will face murder, attempted murder charges in Maryland | 2 survivors still in critical condition

Edgewood Suspect Discarded Gun, Ran When He Saw Police

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — A police chief in Delaware says the suspect in the shooting of six people in Delaware and Maryland, three fatally, discarded a handgun and ran when police spotted him walking in a town.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy says 37-year-old Radee Prince was arrested by police and federal agents after he had run about 75 feet Wednesday night in Glasgow. No one was hurt in the apprehension.

Prince has been the subject of a multistate search since the shooting Wednesday morning at his job in Edgewood, Maryland.

Tracy said at a news conference that a tip led authorities to Prince’s car, which they found, unoccupied, near a high school about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Prince was found nearby; Tracy says the suspect never made it onto school grounds.

Tracy says arrest warrants are being prepared in both states, and Prince will have a bail hearing in Delaware but did not say when.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

