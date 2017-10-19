‘In Seconds, He Shot My Three Friends’: Workplace Shooting Survivor Recounts Horror

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A survivor of the shooting at an Edgewood granite store Wednesday says it all started when the suspect, 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, came into the business and punched an employee.

Prince had worked at Advanced Granite Solutions for about four months.

On Wednesday morning, a scheduled workday for him, he arrived, and immediately hit one of his coworkers, Michael Serra tells WJZ.

WJZ’s George Solis translated the interview with Serra, who spoke to us in Spanish, as follows:

“He hit a friend of mine, and then my friend told him, ‘What happened?’ And then later the guy pulled out a gun and started shooting at anyone he could find… I started to scream at them all to run, guy’s firing. When I start to run, he starts to shoot at me. Luckily, when he fired, no bullets hit me. Sadly, I saw my friend fall. And then the second. I came back and saw it was five. Three dead, two wounded.”

The three who died in the attack have been identified as 53-year-old Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 34-year-old Jose Hidalgo Romero and 48-year-old Enis Mrvoljak.

Two others are still in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

Serra described Prince as “very agile, very fast.”

“In seconds, he shot my three friends,” he said. “And then later he got one of my friends as he was making coffee. Then he got in his car and drove away… They always gave me a hand, taking food off their plate to give it to me, and sadly they lost their lives.”

Prince, police say, opened fire on his coworkers shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, then later shot an acquaintance at a used car dealership in Wilmington, Delaware.

After the shooting in Delaware, authorities say officers were able to tail him for a short time, but ultimately lost track of him. That spurred an hours-long manhunt along the I-95 corridor.

Prince was ultimately arrested in Newark, Delaware shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He faces attempted murder charges there, and murder, attempted murder and assault charges in Maryland.

