Police Officer Seriously Hurt In Hit-And-Run At Traffic Stop

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A police officer in a Maryland suburb of Washington was seriously injured when she was hit during a traffic stop by a driver who then fled the scene.

Montgomery County Police said in a news release that the crash occurred late Monday in Prince George’s County near Silver Spring, Maryland. The department says the 28-year-old officer had pulled over to join another officer on the traffic stop and was getting out of her cruiser.

Investigators say a car hit the officer’s vehicle, causing serious injury, and drove away.

The officer, a 2-year veteran of the department, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Local and state police are looking for the hit-and-run driver.

