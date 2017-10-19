Police Searching For Man Who Stabbed Passenger In Road Rage Incident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police investigators are asking for the public to help them identify a man accused of stabbing a Baltimore County man during a road rage incident on the ICC Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the stabbing happened just after 3:30 p.m., on the eastbound lanes of MD Route 200 near the ramp for northbound I-95.

The investigation found that the driver of a gray Ford pickup truck tried to get around a Chevy Silverado using the shoulder, but was unable to pass.

When the driver was unable to pass, he got out of his truck and told a passenger of the Silverado to get out.

When the passenger refused, the driver of the Ford opened the Silverado’s passenger side door and reportedly stabbed the passenger with a knife in the leg.

The suspect then fled the scene, heading onto the northbound I-95 ramp.

The victim, a man from Reisterstown, was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect’s Ford truck had an extended or four-door cab configuration, and police believe the suspect was the only person in his truck at the time.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook