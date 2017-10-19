The Color Purple Is Revived At Baltimore’s Hippodrome

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s an award winning book that was adapted into a movie and musical.

The Color Purple is captivating audiences at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore.

The Color Purple is packed with emotion and tells the story of two sisters growing up in Georgia during segregation.

The backdrop for the show is simple: Rustic. Minimalistic.

“Nettie is a young girl who winds up becoming a woman and she is in active pursuit of knowledge,” said N’jameh Camara who plays Nettie. “All you can hang on for storytelling is literally just the words and then the orchestration helps lift those words.”

The booming voices of the cast take of the audience from start to finish.

Adriana Hicks, who plays Celie, says though there have been a few revivals of the Color Purple, the tour has it’s own identity.

“Like any piece of art, anytime you’re given another chance to redo it,” Hicks said. “It’s always new and refreshing because it’s just a new way to look at it.”

The Color Purple deals with heavy topics, like race and sexism. Issues that still resonate with today’s audience.

“It definitely touches on now and I hope that someone is able to walk away with a glimmer of hope,” Hicks said. “In any dark area of their lives, they’re able to take something from it.”

“what makes the sisters really pop in the story is that they go from survivors to thriving,” Camara said.

The Color Purple will be at the Hippodrome through Sunday.

The last Broadway revival of the Color Purple won two Tony Awards in 2016, as well as a Grammy and an Emmy.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook