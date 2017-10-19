Towson Pro Skateboarder Raises Money For Skate Park Named After Slain Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-– Since 2008, Joey Jett from Towson was already a phenomenon.

Jett had stopped skating for a short period because competition bored him, but now he’s back in a big, big way.

He’s on a world tour with one of the most highly respected skateboarder in the world.

When Joey was eight years old he met Mike Vallely met. Mike remembered him from when Joey sent him a video, two years ago.

“I’m ready to go to college and just skate for fun and he invites me on tour and everything changed,” Jett said. “And that’s when I realized ‘oh, this could be something.'”

Something like touring England, Japan, and across the U.S.

“Oh, I feel blessed every day to be skateboarding for a living. It’s crazy,” Jett said.

“It’s amazing,” said Jason Chapman who owns Charm City Skate Park.

Joey was six-years-old when they met.

“Joey is an all around performer.That’s the Baltimore legacy, you know, you can skate anything if you’re from here,” Chapman said.

And now he’s using his fame to help local boarders. He was touched by the 2011 death of skater Jake Owen, who was killed by a driver distracted when using a cellphone.

Now he’s helping to raise money to get a skate park named after Jake built at Rash Field.

“Well, in order to be a good skateboarder, you have to get back up. Obviously, and that alone teachers you so much,” Jett said.

while joey is organizing his own gathering to benefit the jake owen skatepark to be built at rash field, in the meantime, he’ll be performing at a fundraiser this weekend, at 2 saturday afternoon, at the key brewery.

