Weather Blog: Sunny and 73 Degrees

Hi Everyone!

Let’s just do it again shall we. Sunny and 73° today. Sunny through the weekend. As we discussed yesterday make those plans. Not a lot more to say.

I did check the “fall colors” information online for you as the weather this weekend will be perfect for a drive. I just do not think, in the immediate area, the colors this weekend, (or lack of colors),  are what you really are looking for…..yet.

But still, sunny and in the mid 70’s. Def time to get out and enjoy!

MB!

