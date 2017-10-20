Police: Remains Found In Anne Arundel County Belong To Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police have determined that human remains found Wednesday are of a Caucasian or Asian woman.

In a press release Friday, detectives say the human remains found in the area of Holly and Chesapeake Drives in Shady Side are of a white or Asian female who was in her 20’s or 30’s and is about 5-feet-3 inches tall.

Investigators believe the remains are of a woman who went missing within the last year.

Police are still working to identify the cause of death.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

