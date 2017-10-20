As Prince Awaits Extradition To Md., One Victim’s Funeral To Be Held Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The funeral for a victim of Wednesday’s deadly attack at an Edgewood granite business will be held tonight.

Advanced Granite Solutions says services for Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero will be held at 8 p.m. today in Edgewood Assembly of God.

Friends of the victim tell WJZ Romero was a kind-hearted man who worked at AGS for several years.

One survivor described Romero as a man who enjoyed laughing and sharing the food off his plate with other co-workers.

Police say 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince walked into his workplace shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and opened fire on his co-workers. Five were shot, and three died. Romero was 34. Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, and 48-year-old Enis Mrvoljak were also killed. Two others were taken to Shock Trauma.

As of Friday at noon, Prince was sitting in a Delaware jail cell, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Newark is where Prince was brought into custody Wednesday evening. Immediately after the shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions, police say he fled to Wilmington, where he shot an acquaintance at a used car dealership and evaded officers again.

Prince faces a charge of attempted murder and several firearms charges there, where he was arraigned just after 8 a.m. Thursday. His bail was set at $2.1 million cash.

But he faces more serious charges, including first and second degree murder, in Maryland.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly Friday morning. Cassilly says he is committed to bringing Prince back to Maryland to face justice.

In Maryland, there’s a detainer that would prevent his release even if he could come up with the money to make bail.

Victim Bayarsaikhan Tudev’s daughter has said her father long worried about Prince’s temper, even praying for him in church.

“He would come home and mention that, you know, he had a rough day at work with this person and I think the guy didn’t really get along with the other workers,” Suvd Bayarsaikhan said. “It’s tragic that, you know, this happened to my family and, you know, it had to be him out of all, you know, the people in this world. But it’s OK, he’s in a better place. He’s with God right now. He’s in heaven.”

The photo below is of Tudev and his wife on an outing to a sunflower field this past Sunday.

