Authorities Still Seeking Leads In Death Of PG Co. Teen Found In North Carolina

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It has been a month since a Prince George’s County teenager went missing. Her body was found nearly 400 miles from where she was last seen.

Nineteen-year-old Ashanti Billie of Upper Marlboro was last seen going to her job at a naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. Two weeks later her body was found in North Carolina.

Her car was captured on surveillance video. While investigators look for answers to her death, her parents made another emotional plea for help, describing their loss.

“I still feel numb. I feel like it’s a nightmare and I just keep going to sleep and waking up to the same nightmare over and over again,” said Ashanti’s mother Brandy Billie. “Everything changes, even something as simple as cleaning the house, you know, everything changes. Nothing’s the same anymore.”

Billie disappeared September 18, and her body found 11 days later. Her car already had been found in Virginia, leading police to believe the killer may have driven it to North Carolina and back.

Her parents are starting a foundation in her name to provide services to families of other missing people.

“I wouldn’t want this for nobody else and for every one that we can assist, it would mean a lot that we’ve accomplished part of our goal in the name of Ashanti,” said father Meltony Billie.

Billie had recently moved to Virginia to attend culinary school, and worked in a sandwich shop on the naval base.

The FBI is spearheading the investigation because Billie was last seen on a military base.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Billie’s killer.

