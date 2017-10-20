Calls From First Responders Heard From Edgewood Business Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time, frantic phone radio calls from first responders are being released as they were called to chaos at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County.

Radio calls depicted the horror unfolding in a matter of minutes in Edgewood.

Police say 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince walked into his workplace shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and opened fire on his co-workers. Five were shot, and three died.

Radio Operator : “2111 Emmorton Park. Advanced Granite.”

Responder: “I don’t believe they know what’s going on one person saying that they’re hearing gunshots, another person saying it might be a leak.”

The calls make clear both the confusion and cause for concern as first-responders try and piece together the unfolding tragedy.

Operator: “Numerous stories possible a leak or gunshots.”

Responder: “Dispatch we have multiple witnesses saying that it’s a shooter at the Granite place. Someone ran into the Holiday Inn Express and said someone’s dead. So it’s possible suspect at Holiday Inn.”

Responder: “Sir, I have a 40-ish year old male with a gunshot to the head. He is awake at this time.”

The search for the suspected gunman Radee Prince then ensues.

Radio Operator: “We can’t find anything on Radee Prince.”

But it’s quickly realized he’s nowhere to be found.

Operator : “They’ve cleared the building suspect is not in the building.”

Services for one of the workers killed, Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero will be held tonight in Edgewood Assembly of God.

