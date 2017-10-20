Community Football League Raises Money For Man Shot In Edgewood Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A community football team will raise money for Enco “Ed” Sosa, who was shot in the Edgewood Business Park shooting earlier this week, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun.

North East Youth Football League says they will be raising funds to help Sosa and his family through their annual “pie in the face” raffle fundraiser.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Sosa always appeared on the sidelines during North East Youth football games. He has two sons on the team, and two daughters who cheered for them.

“He’s an integral piece of our community,” program president Tammy Wade said to The Sun.

Sosa was one of the five shooting victims of a workplace rampage on Wednesday. Police say Radee Prince entered Advanced Granite Solutions, where both men were employed, and began firing. He allegedly shot five co-workers, killing three and injuring Sosa and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37.

According to a University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center spokeswoman, both Sosa and Gillen are in critical condition. Prince was arrested Wednesday evening in Delaware, where police say he also shot a sixth man.

Wade and other families involved with the league are raising money for their friend.

“His kids are going through a lot, as well as their friends, seeing this on the news,” said Wade.

“It’s a time to just reflect on how important it is to be with the people you love… We’re hoping we’ll all come together and make it easier for what they’re going through.”

Every dollar raised will be matched by North East Youth Football and given to the family to help with medical bills and other expenses.

Others who wish to donate are encouraged to reach out to the group via Facebook. The group has already collected over $400 so far.

