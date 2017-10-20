High School Students Protest Over Racist Carved Pumpkins

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Several hundred students at a Pennsylvania high school walked out to protest the second race-related incident at the school in just over a week: a Facebook photo showing current and former students posing with pumpkins carved with racist symbols.

The Coatesville Area High School students walked out around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The school district says it appears Facebook photo was taken off school grounds and after school hours. Superintendent Cathy Taschner says the district will “exercise its full authority” to send a message that the carvings aren’t acceptable.

The pumpkins included one with a swastika, and another with the letters KKK. Four young people posed behind the pumpkins.

Earlier this month, a black baby doll was found hanging in a locker room with a tie around its neck. It was deemed a “foolish prank.”

