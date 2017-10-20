Domino Receiving Over 98 Million Pounds Of Sugar, Largest Shipment Ever

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Domino Sugar in Locust Point is receiving its largest-ever shipment of sugar on Friday.
Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports ASR Group, which owns the iconic Baltimore plant says the refinery will be receiving more than 98 million pounds of raw sugar from the southern Africa nations of Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.
The ship, the Nord Maru, is a 623-foot vessel which has sailed from Durban in South Africa.
The Domino sugar plant has made the Port of Baltimore the nation’s leading seaport for imported and domestic raw cane sugar.
The Sun reports the refinery, which employs about 600 people, processes 7 million pounds of sugar a day and receives regular shipments by sea, but this is its largest to date.
It is also the largest shipment ever sent to a port east of the Mississippi River.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook