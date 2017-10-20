Maryland Police Searching For Missing Teenage Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Frederick Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Monday.

Authorities say Carolina Rodriguez was last seen leaving for school at her residence located in the 500 block of Sugarbush Circle in Frederick.

Rodriguez is about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

When she left for school Monday morning, she was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

If anyone can provide information that will help the police find Rodriguez is asked to contact Detective Loftis at 240-674-8941.

Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS(8477).

