McDaniel To Celebrate 150th Anniversary With Unveiling Of New Mascot At Homecoming Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– 150 years ago when McDaniel was established Andrew Jackson was the president. Now the Westminster campus has a surprise in store for homecoming weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens have Poe, the Orioles have the bird, the Maryland Terps have Testudo and now McDaniel’s Green Terror is being sent away to make room for a new mascot.

For its 150th anniversary, McDaniel is updating the image of its mascot.

Around 3,000 students attend the school, students like Kodjo Nuga from Randallstown, who’s artwork inspired the McDaniel campus.

“It’s a small campus and I’m not one for a big environment, and I felt at home here and it’s not too far away from home,” Nuga said.

So with an average class size of 15, one theme keeps popping up among its students: it feels like home.

“I came on to McDaniel and I just kinda felt at home,” said senior Hanna Murchake.

It’s a home that started small. It used to be called Western Maryland College, it was the first co-educational college south of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Jim Lightner wrote the book about the college’s 150 years.

“For those who didn’t want to read the 700 page book and memorize them, you might want to walk around and see the history in panels,” Lightner said.

Panels in the school’s Peterson Hall tells the origin of the term Green Terror.

The new mascot will be unveiled at this weekend’s homecoming game.

Admission to the football game is free, parking is $10 per car.

