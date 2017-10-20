Police Searching For Suspect Who Stabbed Man; Parties Allegedly Agreed To Fight

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police say a man was stabbed after he and several acquaintances agreed to fight another group of men Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. in Edgewater, according to detectives.

Officers say a friend of the victim called 911 and told dispatchers his friend was stabbed and that he was driving him to the hospital. A police officer then had the driver pull over near Solomans Island Road and Mitchell Chance Road to meet with authorities.

Authorities saw the 20-year-old victim suffering from four stab wounds to his abdomen and transported him to Shock Trauma.

Investigators learned the victim and suspects agreed to meet in the 300 block of Millswamp Road to fight over a dispute that has lasted for a while.

During the fight, police say, John David Talbott, 20, stabbed the victim. Two other suspects, identified as Steven Alphonso Creek, 19, and Brandon Charles Louis-Downs, 18, allegedly punched and kicked the victim during the altercation.

Creek was arrested, while active warrants are out for Talbott and Louis-Brown.

It’s not known what led to the dispute or assault.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook