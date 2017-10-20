Md. Woman Injured In Las Vegas Shooting Reaches Milestone In Recovery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland woman who was severely injured during the Las Vegas shooting reaches yet another milestone.

The family announced Tina Frost had another major surgery here at Johns Hopkins yesterday. But in that same update on Facebook, her family said she hugged her dad and blew her boyfriend a kiss.

Tina Frost’s being called a fighter, and her progress is living up to expectations.

This week, Frost underwent another major surgery at Johns Hopkins. The family says doctors used a titanium plate to stabilize the bone around for her nose and eye.

The 27-year-old was shot in the head was shot during the Las Vegas massacre and she lost her right eye. But she’s making incredible progress.

A family friend said she took 163 steps on her own. On a Facetime call with her sister, Frost stuck out her tongue. She is very aware of everyone who is in the room.

“Tina was sitting in a chair and her mom was sitting on the floor, kind of in front of her, and her mom put her head down on Tina’s knee and Tina put her arm around her mom and pat her on the back,” said Frost family friend Amy Klinger.

“The support for frost is also constantly pouring in on social media.”

Friday night, friends and total strangers packed Heavy Seas Brewery for Frost.

“It’s really a tragedy what happened and it’s great to see the support,” says Dylan Viocava, from Baltimore.

And her friends say they will not stop organizing these #tinastrong events.

“It’s hard just to know that my best friend is going through this, but it’s also very awesome to see how many people love her,” says friend Randall Dick.

“Knowing that they have this enormous team, Team Tina behind them, just keeps them going,” says Klinger.

At Hopkins, Frost has a long way to go. She has more surgeries which will include reconstruction of the area of her head that was severely injured.

Recovery could take months. She will also be undergoing speech and physical therapy.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook