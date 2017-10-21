15-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Elkridge

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County police confirmed a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning in Elkridge.

Officers say the incident happened around 11:46 a.m. in the 6400 block of Greenfield Road.

Investigators say when they arrived at the scene they saw the 15-year-old suffering from the gunshot wound and a 16-year-old relative was standing outside of an apartment building.

The victim was flown to Shock Trauma and is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting may have been accidental and how the boys got a gun.

