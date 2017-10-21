Area Pet Store Hosts Dog Wash-A-Thon For Hurricane Relief

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Dog owners came together in Baltimore County on Saturday to benefit hurricane victims in the Caribbean and Florida.

The Pet Depot in Timonium wanted to do something to help out their neighbors in need, so they came up with the idea of a dog wash-a-thon to benefit hurricane victims.

“If you have the resources to help you should and that’s how we felt,” said Pet Depot manager Tucker Lyons.

“That’s all you can do is try and help them, there is so much need right now,” said dog owner, Chris Ellis.

“Just shows how communities across the country pull together when others are suffering,” said dog owner Al Zibwick.

It was a way for Marylanders to helping their neighbors down south.

“It’s amazing, if we can spread the word and have other small retail do something like this it would be awesome,” said Lyons.

The community came together to show the strength of kindness to help communities rebuild, and support the vulnerable populations in need, including pets.

“There’s so much sickness going around for the dogs, they have been exposed to so much after the hurricane,” said Ellis.

“It’s heartbreaking, and as a pet owner you know how these people feel.”

One hundred percent of the money raised for the dog wash-a-thon will go directly to the Miami Foundation.

For more information on the Miami Foundation CLICK HERE.

