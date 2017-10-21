Breast Cancer Patients & Daughters Treated To Spa Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday was a mother-daughter day at the spa for some area women in Towson.

With October as Breast Cancer awareness month, businesses as well as several organizations in Maryland are showing their support through a number of ways.

Spartea in Towson hosted a spa day for breast cancer patients and their daughters. The owner said she wanted to give a day of glamour to the mothers and their daughters.

“This is a fun day for moms and daughters. Daughters can take the focus off of mom’s illness

and the cancer and what she may be going through. And focus on having a great time with mom,” said Sarita Murray, SparTea owner.

Murray, who also is a breast cancer survivor, says she has dedicated her life to helping others battle the disease after she was diagnosed 14 years ago.

