Report: Person Fell To Death At Harpers Ferry Nat’l Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person died at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park on Friday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

WDVM in Hagerstown reports the victim, an 18-year-old man fell to his death.

According to WDVM, Washington County first responders recovered the young man’s body, and has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

WUSA 9 in Washington reports the incident happened in the Maryland Heights section of the park, which stretches over the tri-state area of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia at the junction of Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers.

