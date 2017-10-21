Officials Investigating Bus Fire On I-95 S, Traffic Affected

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fourty people were reportedly evaluated by first responders after a bus caught on fire on I-95 prior to Route 100 in Elkridge, according to Howard County Fire and EMS.

Officials Investigating Bus Fire On I 95 S, Traffic Affected

Photo/ Jonathan McCall

They say there were no reports of injuries after the passengers were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Traffic along I-95 is being severely affected. Maryland State Highway Administration says two southbound right lanes as well as the shoulder are closed.

This story will be updated.

