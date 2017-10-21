Officials Investigating Bus Fire On I-95 S, Traffic Affected

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fourty people were reportedly evaluated by first responders after a bus caught on fire on I-95 prior to Route 100 in Elkridge, according to Howard County Fire and EMS.
They say there were no reports of injuries after the passengers were evaluated for smoke inhalation.
Traffic along I-95 is being severely affected. Maryland State Highway Administration says two southbound right lanes as well as the shoulder are closed.
This story will be updated.
