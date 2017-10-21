Family Looking For Answers Months After Son Hit By Car, Up Reward To $8K

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a bicyclist hit and killed near Towson is increasing the reward for information to find his killer.

The case has had few leads since the crash four months ago. Devin Bartolotta sat down with Aaron Laciny’s mother this afternoon.

Aaron’s mother, Stephanie, says her family is desperate for closure, and with the reward now at $8,000 dollars, they’re hoping someone will come forward.

Aaron Laciny would have been 21 on Tuesday, but for the Baltimore native and avid cyclist — life was cut short four months ago.

“Grieving is awful, especially for your own child. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” says Stephanie Laciny.

She says suddenly losing her second oldest — has been surreal.

“Our family is living a constant nightmare, and it doesn’t stop.”

Laciny was killed June 19th while riding his bike on North Charles Street. A driver hit the 20-year-old and took off, leaving him to die.

Laciny was hit by two more cars before someone stopped to call 911.

But the first driver has never been found.

The only information we have about that first car is a ‘vehicle of interest’ police say left this gas station right before the crash.

Caught on surveillance video, police believe this light-colored sedan was involve, but leads have run dry.

“We are still actively working on this case, but at this point we still don’t have any solid leads on who the first person was who struck that biker,” says Jennifer Peach with Baltimore County Police.

Now, with the reward for information at $8,000, police and Laciny’s family hope this will bring some closure.

“I know it’s not gonna bring him back, but it will help us move forward.”

Laciny was a student at Baltimore City Community college, and had recently started doing research at Johns Hopkins with dreams of earning a PhD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police.

