Coast Guard Suspends Search For Baltimore Man Missing From VA Coast

QUINBY, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a Baltimore man who went missing on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The Coast Guard said in a statement Saturday that crews spent 30 hours and covered 142 square miles looking for Will Judge. The 36-year-old was last seen at midnight on Thursday by two fellow campers.

The campers used two kayaks to travel to Parramore Island near Quinby in Accomack County along the Atlantic Coast. Both kayaks were accounted for after the search began.

Coast Guard officials in Portsmouth, Virginia, first received a call about Judge at about 2:40 p.m. Friday. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and sent out boats and a helicopter.

Virginia Marine Police, the Nature Conservatory and the U.S. Navy joined in the search efforts.

