State Police ID 3 People Killed In Charles Co. Collision; Say Speed, Alcohol Factors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people have died in a fatal crash after failing to stop for a traffic stop from a Maryland State Trooper in Charles County.

State Police say 24-year-old Luis Daboin from Hughesville, Sollan Belina, 28, and Joseph Nystrom, 24, from North Carolina were all killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

State police say Belina was driving a 2013 Honda Civic around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when it hit a concrete median along southbound Route 925 with Daboin and Nystrom inside.

They say Belina’s car pulled out in front of a State Trooper traveling southbound on Route 925, north of Route 5 in Brandywine while leaving an area parking lot.

The car was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, and ran through a red light while speeding.

State Police say the Trooper who had encountered Belina, had turned on emergency signals to get the car to pull over for a traffic stop.

They say the driver then came back onto the correct side of the road, crossing over double yellow lines, and swerved onto the shoulder as if they were going to stop, but then instead accelerated.

Police say the car continued southbound on Route 925, driving at over 100 mph.

The trooper in pursuit lost sight of car as it traveled past Billingsley Road, which is a four-lane divided highway, police say.

They say the Civic struck a concrete median and crashed into a tree in front of a convenience store.

State Police say all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They say they believe both speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed or has information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact the La Plata Md. State Police Barrack at 301-392-1200.

