Trader Joe’s Recalling Bags Of Kohlrabi Salad For Possible Listeria Contamination

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trader Joe’s says there is a recall on their Kohlrabi Salad Blend for possible Listeria contamination.

The company says the affected products (SKU #58614) have “Best Before” dates of October 14, 15, and 16.

58614 kohlrabi salad blend Trader Joes Recalling Bags Of Kohlrabi Salad For Possible Listeria Contamination

 

The product is sold nationwide. There have been no cases of illness reported, and they say that  all potentially affected products have been removed from stores.

Trader Joe’s says “If you have purchased Kohlrabi Salad Blend with any of the specified date codes, please do not eat it.”

Any bags of Kohlrabi salad affected by the recall can be thrown away or returned to a Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Anyone with additional questions can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time, or send them an email.

