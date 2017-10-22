Brown’s Toyota and Honda of Glen Burnie Gameday Uncensored Pre-Game Show 2017

Every home football game join 105.7 The Fan and Baltimore Gameday Uncensored in the Dash In Tailgate Plaza at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore located at 1525 Russell Street in Baltimore for the Brown’s Toyota & Honda of Glen Burnie Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Pre-Game Show live!

Bring your friends and family and stop by 105.7 The Fan’s tent to win great prizes! Be sure to tell Baltimore your thoughts on our home team during the broadcast! Parking is always free for Platinum, Diamond and Seven star guests and $30 for gold and non-total reward members

The Baltimore Gameday Uncensored Pre-Game show starts 2 hours before Kick-off and is sponsored by: Lyft, Dietz & Watson and the Be A Boss App

