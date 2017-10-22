Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery

McDaniel Unveils New ‘Green Terror’ Mascot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — McDaniel College in Westminster has unveiled their update to their mascot, the Green Terror.

The change was made in honor of the college’s 150th Anniversary and unveiled this weekend at their Homecoming game against Muhlenberg College.

The Green Terror went from looking like this:

green terror McDaniel Unveils New Green Terror Mascot

To This:

newgreenterrorreveal McDaniel Unveils New Green Terror Mascot

The college says that with the mascot costume clearly in need of replacement, the McDaniel community was surveyed to find out what they imagined the Green Terror to be.

The received responses from more than 700 alumni, students, faculty and staff.

They also received generous gift donations from dozens of alumni, friends and students toward the college’s beloved mascot’s makeover.

The original Green Terror made its first appearance in the October 15, 1923 edition of Western Maryland monthly.

