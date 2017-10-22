Watch WJZ at 1 p.m. as the Ravens take on the Minnesota Vikings | Expert Picks | SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Police: Boy, 3, Shot By 6-Year-Old Brother In Philadelphia

Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say a 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head by his 6-year-old brother.

Authorities say the younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead just after 3 p.m. Saturday. The two boys were on the second floor of their north Philadelphia home when the shooting happened.

The injured boy was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators tell WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that they believe a 12-year-old brother also was at home, but no adults.

