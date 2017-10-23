AACo. Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teen, Rebecca Karlowitz.
The 16-year-old girl is described as 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Karlowitz was last seen on October 20 around 10:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of Chesnut Brook Court in Curtis Bay. Police believe she may possibly be in the Parkville/Towson area.
If you have any information on Rebecca’s whereabouts, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731 or the department non-emergency line at 410-222-8610.
Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 410-222-4700.
