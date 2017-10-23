Police: Fight On Bus Turns Into Assault On Officer, 6 Teens Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16 have been arrested after a fight on an MTA bus ended with a Baltimore police officer being assaulted, authorities say.

It all started near the intersection of Charles Street and North Avenue, according to police, when one of the teens got into an altercation with an adult female on the bus and the others started assaulting the woman.

“The lady said to the kids: ‘one of ya’ll hit me with your bookbags again, I’m gonna smack the s*** out of you,” witness Kyree Sewell said. “So they blatantly went off on the lady and beat her up on the bus.”

The bus driver allegedly kicked the teens off the bus, and they tried to force their way back on. The bus driver called police and when an officer arrived, the group allegedly surrounded the officer.

“One of them picked a brick up and tried to bust the bus window,” witness Lisa Elliott said. “That’s how bad they wanted to get back on the bus and get that lady.”

A female juvenile is accused of spitting on the officer. The officer took her to the ground, at which point one of the male juveniles tried to disarm the officer, police say.

All six were arrested and charged with assault. The girl who allegedly spit on the officer is also charged with assault on an officer and the boy who allegedly tried to disarm the officer will face charges for that.

One of the teens sustained a bite wound during the initial altercation on the bus and was taken to an area hospital.

The adult female involved in the initial altercation apparently got off the bus, and police say they don’t know who she is or where she went.

The officer was not injured.

