Longtime Raven Matt Stover Hosting Cornhole Tournament To Benefit Philanthropy Organizations

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two time Super Bowl champ and Ring of Honor Inductee Matt Stover has been helping athletes and public figures run their charities since retiring from the NFL in 2011.

After 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Stover is now getting local celebrities together for a tough corn hole competition.

Stover runs the Player Philanthropy Fund, a charity that helps athletes and entertainers create their own organizations for giving back.

“Their dollars are stretched further and are they are allowed to go do great work, and that gets lost in the weeds because of the business side,” Stover said.

Clients include, former Ravens Ed Reed, Pam Shriver, Jameel McClain and former Colt Ryan Diem.

“It’s about the kids,” Reed said. “It’s not about me, it’s for them.”

“Players Philanthropy Fund is the back office for all of these foundations,” Stover said. “Forty-eight different athletes and celebrities that have come in, they know it’s a business.”

Some of the athletes are teaming up for another competition to raise money for Players Philanthropy Fund and their organizations.

“We’re hosting Beltway Boards and Brews Cornhole Tournament,” Stover said. “The reason we decided to do that is because the Ravens have cornhole boards in the locker room , and they have serious competitions in there.”

Lacrosse star Paul Rabil will be playing for his organization.

“We want to be synonymous with the Nationwide Foundation that supports education and crosses into sports,” Rabil said.

Other cornhole participants include Brandon Carr, Morgan Cox and Sam Koch.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook