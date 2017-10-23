Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery

Body Of Man Wanted By Police Found In Maryland Woods

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State police are investigating after the body of a wanted man has been found in Frederick County.

Detectives say the body of Gennady Errigo, 19, of Walkersville, was found around noon Sunday by hunters along the wood line of a farm in the 9300 block of Liberty Road in Frederick.

In May, Errigo was identified as one of the Frederick Police Department’s most wanted.

He was found wearing grey sweatpants, brown boots and a black shirt tied around his waist.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.

