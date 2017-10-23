Students Concerned After UMD College Park Break-Ins Continue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students at the University of Maryland College Park were alerted early Saturday morning about yet another break-in and burglary near the campus.

It happened early Saturday morning, just after 3 a.m. in the 4600 Block of Knox Road.

A female student woke up to find a man in her bedroom, when she screamed, the suspect took off without taking anything. When the school learned of the incident, they immediately sent out an email alert.

Students at the university say they receive those emails a few times a month, and that it’s concerning to keep hearing of.

Three similar incidents have happened in recent weeks on the campus, all just a few blocks away. A man breaks in through an unlocked door or window, in two cases, is confronted by a screaming student, and then flees.

The third incident however, the student woke up to find herself being groped. When she screamed, the man ran away.

A Prince George’s county police spokesperson said that the woman from Saturday’s incident was not sexually assaulted.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases.

