DE, MD Officials Working To Develop Prosecution Against Edgewood Office Shooter

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Officials are still working out the timeline for how they’ll prosecute a man who they shot six people last week in Maryland and Delaware.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Friday that Radee L. Prince remains in custody in Delaware.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31 to review charges alleging he shot and wounded a man Wednesday at a Wilmington used car lot.

Meanwhile, Maryland authorities are awaiting word about when Prince will be extradited to their state. Before the Wilmington shooting, police said Prince shot five people at his workplace in Edgewood, Maryland. Three of them died.

Delaware Department of Justice spokesman Carl Kanefsky said prosecutors from both states have been in communication. He said “time is being taken” to ensure all procedural considerations are met.

Two of the victims from Prince’s shooting rampage that claimed the lives of three people are still in recovery at the hospital.

The sister of 38-year-old Enoc Sosa tells WJZ that her brother’s condition has not improved. Thirty-seven year-old Jose Flores is conscious and speaking.

