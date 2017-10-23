Ex-School Aid Indicted On Over 200 Counts Of Child Sex Abuse

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say a third indictment has been issued against an HIV-positive former teachers’ aide and track coach who is charged with sexually abusing scores of children.

Officials say a Charles County grand jury returned a 206-count indictment Friday against Carlos Deangelo Bell of Waldorf.

The third indictment includes allegations outlined in two previous indictments, as well as charges involving additional victims uncovered during the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say the latest indictment covers 28 identified alleged victims and 14 unidentified alleged victims.

Bell worked as a track coach at Maurice J. McDonough High School and La Plata High School. He previously worked at J.P. Ryon and William B. Wade elementary schools and Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

Bell is being held without bond and is scheduled for trial in January.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)