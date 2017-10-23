Governor Hogan Signs Order To Block Boycotts Of Israel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order banning the state from doing business with companies that support boycotts of Israel.

Hogan signed the executive order Monday.

The Republican governor says requests for future bids on state contracts will include language certifying that a company has not engaged in a boycott of Israel. Hogan also says he is asking the state pension system to divest itself of companies who have participated in the movement known as Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions.

BDS was founded in 2005 to protest Israel’s actions toward Palestinians by boycotting Israeli products and companies.

So far, 23 states have enacted laws or issued executive orders banning state business with companies that support the boycott.

