Baltimore County Hunter Fined For Shooting Robo-Deer Decoy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been fined hundreds of dollars after Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police say he shot one of their robo-deer decoys.

On the evening of Oct. 7, officers say they spotted 45-year-old Thomas Ervin Minton of Sparrows Point patrolling the field where the robotic decoy had been placed.

He fired a crossbow at the faux deer and sped away when officers tried to stop him, according to authorities.

As officers searched the area, Minton allegedly approached one of them and asked what the fine would be for illegally shooting a deer. He then turned himself in and led officers back to his home, where the car matching the description of the one used by the shooter was parked.

Minton received citations for having a loaded crossbow in a vehicle, hunting at night, shooting wildlife from a vehicle, and for using a light for hunting or jacklighting.

He also received six written warnings, including attempting to elude a uniformed officer. He pleaded guilty in Baltimore County District Court Oct. 12 to three charges and paid $1,500 in fines. The charge of using a light to hunt remains active on the docket.

His crossbow, scope and arrow were confiscated. The robo-deer was unharmed.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook