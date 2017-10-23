Perryville Teenager Charged With Possession, Distribution Of Child Porn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old from Perryville has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Earlier this year, a member of the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was conducting an on-line investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography after receiving multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips revealed child pornography was being uploaded to a social media site.

Further investigation revealed the downloaded child pornography was distributed from a specific Internet address which led to a specific residential address where the IP address is assigned. Troopers obtained a search warrant for Eric McBride’s residence and served the warrant at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 20.

McBride was arrested and transported to the Cecil County Central Booking Center for processing and to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

