Radee Prince To Be Tried In Delaware Before Being Brought Back To Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Radee Prince, the man charged with shooting and killing three of his coworkers last week in an Edgewood granite business, will be tried in Delaware before being brought back to Maryland.

Prince, 37, was apprehended in Delaware after an hours-long manhunt on Oct. 18. But he faces more serious charges, including first and second degree murder, in Maryland.

He also faces assault and firearms charges, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office says.

This is a developing story.

