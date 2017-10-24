Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

2 Dead In Western Maryland House Fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Officials say two people have died in a house fire in western Maryland.

Firefighters responded to a duplex on Snyder Avenue in Hagerstown around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two adults were found dead on the second floor of the structure after firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of family members.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.

