AACo. Sheriff’s Stepson Charged With Threatening To Kill Him

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The stepson of Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman has been charged with threatening a public official, having allegedly told his sister he planned to kill Bateman and his family, the Capital Gazette reports.

Walter Paul Robinson Jr. was arrested Thursday.

According to the Gazette, Bateman filed a protective order petition saying that Robinson threatened to kill the family, then kill himself. Bateman also wrote that Robinson owned a shotgun.

Sheriff Bateman just announced his candidacy for re-election last week.

He told the Gazette in a statement that the arrest was opioid-related.

Last year, another dispute within the Bateman family was handled by police. In April 2016, Elsie Bateman filed domestic violence charges against her husband, claiming he hit her and threw her into a wall.

The sheriff always denied hurting his wife, and she later recanted her story. He was acquitted a few months later.

