Camden Yards Voted Number 5 In ‘Nicest Places In America,’ But Faces Competition In Its Own State

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Camden Yards, a place widely known has one of the nicest ballparks in baseball has got a high honor from Reader’s Digest.

The ballpark was ranked 5th in “Nicest Place in America.”  That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. 

But there is some competition in its own state. Camden Yards was ranked two spots behind Rock Hall, Maryland. It’s a waterfront town in Kent County. They have a motto that says, “Nice People Live Here.”

On Rock Hall, the magazine wrote “Rock Hall is the kind of place you visit and think, ‘I should move here. On Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, this town treats strangers like neighbors and neighbors like family.”

In order, Camden Yards finished behind Gallatin, Tennessee, Austin Texas’ Plufgerville High School, Rock Hall, and Roger and Shirley Doaks’ house in Waterford, Ohio. This place in Ohio features a terrific “Apple Butter Weekend.”

As for Camden Yards, the magazine wrote “By holding its powerful spotlight at the right angle, Oriole Park has gone beyond its role as America’s best ballpark to help big-hearted Baltimore honor its most important heroes.”

