Another Edgewood Shooting Victim Is Laid To Rest

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Family and friends of one the victims of the deadly Edgewood work place shooting gathered for a memorial service in Baltimore Tuesday.

There was a lot of sadness amongst family and friends of Enis Mrvoljak. Many worked through their grief by remembering a man they say had a smile that could light up a room.

Gone but never forgotten was the message on shirts worn by several of Mrvoljak’s closest family and friends.

“For everybody it is heartbreaking and it’s shocking,” said close friend Novica Brkic. “I never see Enis mad at anybody, a real good person, easy going guy. You know, that’s all I can say about him.”

Mrvoljak, who originally hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina, was one of the three workers killed in the workplace shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood.

Two other men were also critically wounded in the shooting.

Authorities named their 37-year-old co-worker Radee Prince as the gunman.

For many, finding the right words has been difficult. The challenge lies in trying to make sense of the tragedy.

Close friends remembered a man they say didn’t have a mean bone in his body.

“I remember him being a good person, a generous person, a person that helped people,” friend Brock Brown said.

Family and friends expect to see accused shooter Prince brought to justice.

Harford County leaders are calling to reinstate the death penalty in Maryland but others remain adamantly opposed to capital punishment.

RELATED: Deadly Edgewood Shooting Incident Reignites Death Penalty Debate

“The death penalty is dead and gone in Maryland,” said Jane Henderson, a board member of Maryland Citizens Against State Executions.

For grieving family and friends all that currently matters is honoring and remembering a man they say was a true friend to all.

“Easy going, always smile, always jokes around always something positive, ” Brkic said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook