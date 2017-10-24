Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

Falling Drywall Kills 8-Year-Old Girl Searching For Kittens

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say an 8-year-old girl died when sheets of drywall leaning against a wall fell and pinned her in her grandmother’s garage while she was looking for kittens.

Authorities say the accident happened Monday morning in Tiffin. Police say it’s not clear how long the second-grader was under the drywall before they were called.

A relative and some of the responding police officers tried to perform CPR before the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police are withholding her name while more of her relatives are notified.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch